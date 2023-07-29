Arewa Youths commend Okotete’s ministerial nomination

Okotete

The Arewa Youths Alliance for Progress and Development says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination of Hon. Stella Okotete as Minister, shows his ‘eyes for talent’ and innate ability to hunt for the best brains to get the job done.

The group also stated that the President’s decision is in fulfillment of his campaign promise of women and youths inclusion in his administration.

A statement by the group’s National President, Amb. Umaru Bala Babayaro, in Kaduna, congratulated Hon Stella Okotete on her nomination for ministerial consideration to the 10th National Assembly.

According to the group, “Hon Stella Okotete is among the few patriotic Nigerians from Niger Delta region, the region that is marked by its cultural diversity and socio-economic challenges. The young Hon Stella ignited a passion with undiluted commitment within herself to make a significant difference in her community and across the country.

“The 38y ears old entrepreneur had set a concrete and holistic stage for a remarkable trajectory in public service, business development, and philanthropy. Her traits include being self-confident, productive, optimistic, a go-getter, a fear-tackler, caring, unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, proud, unbothered by what others say or think, and true to one’s self.

“As a focal person for the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in Delta State, she provided strategic leadership and collaborated with various agencies to ensure the successful implementation of programs aligned with the United Nations Millennium Declaration. Her efforts birthed remarkable improvements in areas such as healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and environmental sustainability.

“The early life of Hon. Stella Okotete laid a strong foundation for the inspiring woman she has become today. Her formative years have shaped her into a visionary leader, an advocate for women’s rights, and a catalyst for positive change in Nigeria and beyond. Her commitment to continuous growth and her dedication to making a lasting impact exemplifies the qualities that have earned her the admiration and respect of many.

“As Executive Director of Business Development at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), she initiated so many policies and programs towards supporting entrepreneurship, trade facilitation, and diversification of Nigeria’s export sector. Her vision for job creation, industrialization, and foreign exchange generation has led to the foundation of innovative products such as the “Women and Youth Export Facility” and the “Small and Medium Export Enterprise Facility,” which has strengthened Nigeria’s economic development.

Hon. Stella Okotete’s exceptional journey and dedication to public service, business development, and philanthropy has established her as a respected leader and advocate for positive change. Her tireless efforts continue to shape communities, empower women, and youths, drive economic growth and sustainability across Nigeria.

“Thank You, Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding in Hon Stella Okotete trustworthiness, competency, experienced and untapped reservoir of talents to join the train of Renewed hope for a better Nigeria.” The statement read.