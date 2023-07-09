Arewa leader urges Tinubu to appoint Senator Abe minister

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined President Bola Tinubu to appoint Senator Magnus Abe from Rivers state a minister in his cabinet.

Saidu made the appeal in a chat with the Vanguard, saying that as one who campaigned and voted for President Tinubu at the last presidential election it was in order for him to advise the President.

He said Senator Abe has been a passionate supporter of Mr President , adding that he voted and mobilized massive votes for President Tinubu at the last election.

He said Senator Abe only left the All Progressives Congress, APC, to pursue his gubernatorial ambition in another party when a former minister in the party frustrated his emergence as the APC’s guber candidate in the state.

He said even though Senator Abe left the APC he still used his new platform to allegedly rally support for President Tinubu.

“I am Alhaji Musa Saidu, Chairman Arewa community south Nigeria. I have seen so much debate from Rivers state over who should be appointed Minister in the state by Mr President.

“Let us be realistic , it is Senator Magnus Abe that should be made Minister from Rivers. Magnus campaigned and voted for President Tinubu. He was pushed out of the APC by a former Minister.

“Senator Magnus is a grassroots man, he has the support of the people and he is accessible by all. I mobilized support for President Tinubu. So I can advise . Mr President should be careful of his choice from Rivers state for ministerial appointments.”

“They should not say Senator Magnus left APC. He left to pursue his ambition on another platform and his party adopted Tinubu in the state as the presidential candidate.

” Senator Magnus is very accessible. We supported Tinubu unconditionally so he should give the appointment to Magnus. He is very accessible.

This view is supported by the Arewa forum in Rivers. We are not against any other person but we are advising Mr President that Senator Magnus is accessible. And Mr President needs a core grassroots man like Senator Abe .

I just feel I should advise Mr President on this. Let others bidding for the appointment wait so Magnus can go first.”