Arewa Council of Chiefs demand immediate release of Sarkin Hausawa Lagos

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Council of Chiefs in Lagos State has sought for the immediate release of the Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos allegedly detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

A statement issued in Kaduna by the Jarman Lagos; Alhaji Yerima Shettima, stated that ” the attention of the Council of Arewa Chiefs, Lagos State has been drawn to the unexplained detention of the Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos and Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Aminu Idris Yaro with his wife by the Department of State Services (DSS).”

“We note also that the Sarkin Hausawa has been held by the DSS incommunicado for the last three days following what initially was a routine invitation which he dutifully honoured.”

“The Council of Arewa Chiefs also understands that the Sarkin Hausawa is being held in connection with the ongoing investigation of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele.”

“The Council is not unaware of the friendship relationship between the Sarkin Hausawa and Mr Godwin Emefiele just the way Emefiele is friends with many other chiefs and dignitaries all over the country and around the globe.”

“What is regrettable is however, the unexplained connection of a friend with the ongoing investigation of Mr Emefiele who till this moment, as far as the public is ..,is only being accused of possession of unlicenced firearm.”

“The Council is concerned that the DSS might typically be used to hunt down respected leaders of community using terrorism fight as smoke screen.While the Council of Arewa Chiefs does not dispute the prerogative of the DSS and any security service in the country to invite any person it deems useful for any of its investigations, we however find the detention of the Sarkin Hausawa incommunicado and beyond the lawfully allowed 24 hours by the DSS, repugnant to the sensibilities of the traditional rulership system, the Arewa community and the Council of Chiefs.”

” Character evidence: The Council of Arewa Chiefs, and indeed the Arewa Community in the South-West and every decent Nigerian and institution in Nigeria can without a doubt attest to the Sarkin Hausawa’s credibility, leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigerian in the South, and citizens of Nigeria as whole.He is as well known never to lower the bar where the interests of the North, the unity and security of Nigeria, or the welfare of all citizens are involved.”

“While the Council of Arewa Chiefs is very much aware of the obligations on every Nigerian to assist government agencies and institutions in the all-important fight against corruption within the laws of the land, and in building a nation united around the values of justice and honest enterprise, we nevertheless shall remain firm in the belief that security agencies are as much deserving of respect in the same manner the traditional institutions demand to be respected.”

“Traditional rulers will first need to be accorded commensurate respect, their emasculation, maltreatment and harassment has to be ended and their revered place of respect assured assured before we can place any hope in them to do anything meaningful in the community.”

“Demands: Having come this far, the Arewa Council of Chiefs wishes to make the following demands from the DSS and or any other agency or institution involved with the current incarceration of the Sarkin Hausawa:Demand his immediate and unconditional release from what obviously is an unlawful detention.”

“Grant him immediate access to legal representation, medical attention and family members.In the alternative, present him for cognizance by a competent court of law in accordance with the provisions that invalidate the indefinite detention of persons without trial.”