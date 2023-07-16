AREGBESOLA: War of words over alleged APC plans to suspend former Minister

•Action will backfire — Ex-aide

•You’ve already walked out on the party — Official

By Shina Abubakar

A former aide of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Abosede Oluwaseun, says any attempt to suspend the former Osun governor from the All Progressives Congress, APC, will backfire.

But APC Chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, said the warning is illogical and belated as Aregbesola and his associates, by their alleged anti-party activities, had walked out on the party voluntarily.

Oluwaseun, a former factional youth leader of the party, in a statement, said the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, and four of his former aides were orchestrating plans to suspend the former Minister from the party.

“We have it on high authority that the Ilesa Ward 8 Executives of the APC, which is Aregbesola’s ward, were manipulated on Wednesday to sign a blank sheet of paper on the false pretence that the APC state leadership wanted to get their commitment to the progress of the party,” he stated.

However, Lawal, in a statement issued by Osun APC’s Media Director, Kola Olabisi, said those peddling the rumour were afraid of their shadows and guilty of mere attention seeking.