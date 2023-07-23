Appointment of Standing C’mte: Abbas, others not under pressure – Ugochinyere

…says selection C’mte already doing competent job

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has vehemently refuted the report in some sections of the media that the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and the leadership of the House were under external influence or pressure over the appointment of the chairmanship and the deputy chairmanship of its standing committees.

The House in a statement signed by its Deputy Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee on Media, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu who also represents Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State and made available to Vanguard, Sunday, stated that the reports and the speculations were false.

Ugochinyere said that the Selection Committee set up by Speaker Abbas was already doing a fair, just and competent work without any external influence.

Ugochinyere said “I assure you, the reports going around social media that the leadership is under external influence or pressure over appointment of chairmanship, deputy chairmanship of its standing committees are false. It’s not true at all.

“Mr Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen had last month constituted a Selection Committee to recommend members for appointment as members of House Standing Committees. The Selection Committee, which is headed by him, has one member each from the 36 States. The committee members are competent and they are doing their job with fairness and justice in mind.

“10th House led by Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is carrying the interest of 360 members, in the selection of lawmakers that will head the various committees or be members. So, I appeal to the masses to disregard any report of external influence or pressure, and allow the committee members do their job.”