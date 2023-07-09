Appointment: APC group makes case for women

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

An All Progressives Congress, APC group in Plateau State has made a case for the consideration of Senator Nora Daduut for a federal appointment, saying the Senator is qualified.

Recall that Senator Daduut represented Plateau South after securing the seat during a bye election conducted to fill the position left vacant due to the demise of late Senator Ignatius Longjan.

The group, Plateau South Youth Movement for Good Governance passed a vote of confidence on Daduut and stressed she is a woman with the capacity to deliver on any job assigned to her by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Speaking with journalists in Jos at the weekend, Istifanus Jatau and Felix Emmanuel pointed out her pedigree and derided those who seek to put her down.

According to the duo, “We are passing a vote of confidence on Distinguished Senator Nora Daduut for bringing massive development to the Plateau South Senatorial District. Our attention has been drawn to a Press conference by a group operating under the umbrella of APC Plateau South Compatriots in which they accused Senator Daduut of underperformance while in the 9th Senate…

“If one Plateau man succeeds at the national level, it is a collective pride and it is for the good of the entire State… The performance of Senator Daduut in two and half years is an open record. She sponsored a bill to establish the Federal Agriculture Research Center, Namu, called for the review of budgetary allocation to the National Veterinary Research institute, Vom, Plateau State to boost the vaccine production capacity of the Institute.

“Senator Daduut also called for urgent extension of new railway standard gauge from Kaduna to Jos in other to ease the transportation system in the country etc. She also empowered women and promoted youth development through various initiatives like provision of grants, provision of empowerment items (salon kits, sewing machine, power tilers, tricycles, motorcycles, grinding machine and more), organized training in skill acquisitions (ICT, rice farming, fish farming etc.)…

“We have it on record that Senator Daduut worked tirelessly by canvassing support for our President, National Assembly elections as well as the Governorship and state assembly elections… She also worked and delivered her polling unit and ward to our President Bola Tinubu. As a group we reiterate that Senator Daduut is very qualified for any Federal Government appointment under the President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government…”