Appoint individuals with competence, passion as ministers, Tinubu urged

By Luminous Jannamike

Dr. Linus Okorie, CEO of GOTNI Leadership Centre, has called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint competent and passionate individuals to ministerial positions.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Cohorts 12 of the advanced leadership programme at the Centre, Okorie urged the President to select individuals with a strong leadership capital and innovative thinking abilities.

He said, “President Tinubu must find individuals who are passionate in specific areas to take charge, those who have competence, knowledge, and have the leadership capital and have the capacity to think differently.

“They must have honour written in their names and have the capacity to bring innovation to the table. They are individuals who make things happen and are action-oriented, filled with the pursuit of service, beyond self.”

Also addressing journalists at the event, Dr. Alex Egbona, a member of the House of Representatives from the Abi/Yakurr federal constituency of Cross River State, expressed concerns about the current practice of submitting ministerial nominees without portfolios.

The lawmaker said, “To some extent, it is wrong to send ministers’ names without portfolio. If the President attaches ministry to the names, it will be very good.

“Most times, the Senate asks general questions, but if a nominee is identified as the minister of agriculture, for instance, all the questions will be towards agriculture.”

Egbona, who also graduated from the leadership training as a member of Cohort 12, criticized the lack of transparency in the oversight functions of the 9th National Assembly.

He emphasized the need for clear and honest reporting of the performance of ministries and parastatals.

“On oversight, in the 9th National Assembly, I have had the opportunity to attend some oversight but was not too encouraged with what we did.

“There should not be hide-and-seek business in oversight. That is what the 10th agenda is saying,” Egbona added.

Both Okorie and Egbona expressed hope that President Tinubu would heed their advice as he makes his ministerial appointments in the coming weeks.

