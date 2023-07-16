APGA Guber candidate withdraws petition against Peter Mbah in Enugu

Gov Mbah

….as LP closes it case

By Anayo Okoli

FRANK Nweke jnr, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the 18th March 2023 governorship election in Enugu State, has withdrawn his petition against Governor Peter Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The withdrawal came on a day Labour party and the governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga closed their case in their petition against Mbah and PDP.

Also, the Resident Electoral Commissioner who was supeoned by the Court also appeared today to give evidence. He was represented by the commission’s public relations officer.

Nweke, who came third in the governorship election announced the withdrawal of his petition at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Sunday, through an oral application by his counsel, R.A.C.E Achara.

Achara said it became imperative to withdraw the petition so as to reduce the workload of the tribunal. The tribunal granted the application and dismissed the petition accordingly.

Confirming the withdrawal, Mr. Frank Nweke Jr., said he decided to withdraw the petition against Dr. Mbah for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu,

who was in court following the subpoena served on the on him produce specific BVAS machines used during the election in some isolated areas.

He insisted during cross-examination, that the election was free, fair, and credible.

Represented by the Public Relations Officer of the Commission in Enugu, Victor Ezeokafor, he also stated that the Commission gave certified True Copies of electoral documents requested by Labour Party. He said those that were not released were those they did not pray for.

The electoral body also brought some BVAS machines as ordered by the court.

Reminded by that based on the last page of the subpoena, Exhibit 60, INEC was mandated to produce the BVAS machines in 15 polling units, he said, “according to the list in the subpoena, we were mandated to produce five BVAS, and I am here with the five BVAS”.

Asked if he had the BVAS for Owo and Ugbawka I Registration Areas of Nkanu East L.G.A, the REC said INEC BVAS were marked by codes, insisting that INEC provided all the BVAS machines for the Codes mentioned in the court order, adding that the electoral body responds only to Codes and not name.

Answering more questions, he explained: “It is because he (Petitioners’ counsel) did not call out any code numbers, the BVAS machines I have here, are the five code numbers contained in the subpoena”.