APC Youths rally support for Tinubu, celebrate outstanding groups

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Youths of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at the weekend converged on Abuja to evolve workable strategies for the success of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The youths under the aegis of APC Youth Stakeholders Forum, APCYSF also used the opportunity to honour various support groups for their contributions to the sustenance of the nation’s democracy.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, APCYSF who also organized the awards, Hon. Abdulazeez Abubakar Kaka, said APC youths across the nation serve as the vibrant core of the party, protecting, defending and spreading the Message of hope across the country.

According to him, youths of the APC deserve to be honoured for their unconditional loyalty, full commitment and pride in the emergence of President Bola Tinubu, adding that “the youths will continue to knock on doors, mobilize under various platforms, and establish robust and vibrant mechanisms for youth empowerment and sustainable support and reward systems”.

According to him; “More youths will be entrusted with pivotal roles, ultimately becoming the embodiment of this administration’s success. We seek nurturing and guidance from role models who have impacted positively on this journey. Not too long ago, our party embarked on a journey to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda to the citizens of our dear nation and we triumphed.”

Some recipients of the award included: Princess Atika Mamman Ajanah, Cityboy Movement led by Oluwatosin Francis Shoga and Favour Abayomi, Mrs Aisha Mohammed, Ademuyiwa Adebola, Eniola Badmus, Dr Beta Edu, among many other dignitaries who graced the event.