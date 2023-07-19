APC National Women Leader bags merit award

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Maryam Babangida National Center For Women Development Headed by DG Hon. Asabe Vilita Bashir, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has awarded the APC National Women Leader Dr Betta Edu the Award of Excellence in Leadership for gender inclusion and women empowerment.

This is in recognition of Dr Betta Edu’s commitment to championing the cause of empowering women, children, and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

The award also acknowledged her spectacular role in mobilizing Nigerians to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the last General elections.

This comes following the renaming of the National Women Development Center yesterday by First Lady Sen Oluremi Tinubu who was put on the Hall of Fame for her distinguished service to the nation.

The event was also attended by Her Excellency Haj Nana Shettima the wife of the vice President, several First Ladies of various states in Nigeria, the Permanent Secretary of Min of Women Affairs Hon. Munilola and other great Nigerian women.