APC must bring right candidate to 2024 Edo governorship election – Obhakhan

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC and a governorship aspirant for the Edo 2024 governorship election has said that the only way the party can win back the state is to field the right candidate through a primary election driven by the members of the party.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City yesterday, Obhakhan said going by the experiences and the outcome of the 2023 general elections, political leaders can longer take for granted the power of the electorate as the days of queuing behind a favoured candidate were over.

According to him, “If you look at the last election, it just shows that going forward if you don’t have the right candidate, the party will fail. I believe that the party has experienced leaders who are fair, I believe the process will be fair. There should be nothing like imposition, there should be nothing like favoritism or one godfather endorsing someone.

“The experience of the last election has changed the narratives; look, bring the right person forward and win elections, bring the wrong person forward and the party will lose. At least 50 percent of the conditions that will be used to bring a candidate out must be dependent on the perception the people have of such person

“My advice for the party is that we need to look at the political dynamics of today and also come t the realization that the public has a lot to say, we can’t afford to do our primaries in silos and I believe that if we will feel the pulse of the voting public and know what to do.

He also urged the APC and other political parties to field candidates from Edo Central to ensure fairness, equity and justice as the region was yet to rule the state since 1999 safe for the truncated 18 months reign of Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor by the courts.

He added, “I hear people talking about Edo South having the capacity to win the election but I ask where is the place of fairness, equity and justice in our politics? Edo Central should be given the opportunity to rule the state this time.”