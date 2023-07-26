APC group kicks against ‘muslimisation’ of party leadership

By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress Network Vanguard (APCNeV), has condemned in totality the proposal of the governors under the platform of the party and leaders of the party, to impose former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje or Senator Tanko Almakura, both Muslims, as the National chairman of the party and Senator Ajibola Bashiru, another Muslim, as the Secretary.

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday by its National Coordinator; Moses Abuh & its Publicity Secretary; Oladunjoye Oladiti, APCNeV said that such proposition, at a time as this, runs against the principle of justice and fairness within the party.

According to the statement, “We received with great shock and deep disappointment, the news report about the intention of the APC leaders and Governors to ratify a Muslim National Chairman and a Muslim National Secretary for our great party, APC, this is against the principle of justice and fair play.

“We cannot stand a situation whereby the overall boss of our party will be a Muslim and the head of the secretariat administration will also be a Muslim, it is totally unacceptable, hence we are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodima who is the chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum, to rethink and rescind their speculated decision in that regards for equity, fairness, and justice which our party stands for.

“It’s wrong and unfair for the APC Governors and the leaders of the party to propose for a Muslim National Chairman and at the time a Muslim National Secretary for us.

“We urge the leadership of the party to maintain the status quo of ratifying a Muslim chairman and a Christian secretary or a Christian Chairman and a Muslim Secretary for balancing, so as not to tag our party a Muslim party among the electorates, our members, well-wishers and sympathizers,” APCNeV warned.

The group expressed support and loyalty to the administration of Tinubu/Shettima which is currently running and urged Nigerians to support and pray for its success for the benefit of the country and all of us living therein.