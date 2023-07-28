Home » News » APC fixes National Caucus, NEC meetings for Aug 2 & 3
News

July 28, 2023

APC fixes National Caucus, NEC meetings for Aug 2 & 3

Abia APC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has fixed meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee NEC for August 2 and 3.

This was contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja and signed by the Acting National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter.

The meetings which should have held earlier in July were shifted following a leadership crisis that engulfed the party.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.