APC fixes National Caucus, NEC meetings for Aug 2 & 3

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has fixed meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee NEC for August 2 and 3.

This was contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja and signed by the Acting National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter.

The meetings which should have held earlier in July were shifted following a leadership crisis that engulfed the party.