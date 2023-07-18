APC crisis: What Abdullahi Adamu’s did wrong as National Chairman – Lanre-Isa Onilu

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressive Progressive Congress, APC, Lanre Isa-Onilu, has justified what Senator Abdullahi Adamu did wrong as the National Chairman of the party.

Isa-Onilu spoke in an exclusive interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard’s political show on Tuesday.

According to him, immediately after Adamu came in, he failed to continue the process of reconciliation which the party had embarked on before he became chairman.

Recall that Adamu and the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore had respectively resigned their positions on Sunday.

Senator Abubakar Kyari emerged as the new APC National Chairman and announced Adamu and Omisore’s resignation as national officers of the party.

Noting that Adamu was the chairman of the APC reconciliation committee, Isa-Onilu said he was expected to provide the atmosphere for reconciliation of the warring parties across the structures of the party all over the country.

He said, “As the chairman you will expect him not to be partisan within the party. He was supposed to be neutral which somehow he didn’t do. Sequel to the primary election you have the national chairman of a party who became the chief sponsor of one of the candidates in a way that suggested some illegality.

“That was not good for him as the national chairman. You cannot get the confidence of your members. You can’t build trust when you are clearly partisan,” he added.

Isa-Onli also suggested that the actions of Adamu was what led to the popular mantra “emilokan” after he publicly stated he would discipline the then presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu made the “emilokan” outburst in Abeokuta before and after his emergence as the party’s flag bearer, amid the crises of the naira redesign, scarcity of fuel among others.

The former APC spokesperson said, “In a couple of occasions, he (Adamu) had made some statement that suggested some level of poor judgment. It’s clear poor judgment and bias against Bola Ahmed.

“When they needed to choose the leadership of the national assembly, it was supposed to be the responsibility of the party to spearhead the process of delivering the kind of leadership that will work well with the government in place to ensure Nigerians have a better life.

“In some cases, we even saw actions that suggested they were doing something contrary to what the President wanted,” he said.

When the national assembly chose their leadership, Isa-Onile noted that rather than use internal mechanisms, Adamu came out publicly to say that whatever the National Assembly did was in vain.

He said, “It was a reference to the president, because he knew that would not have happened without the President’s knowledge.

“Saying that publicly was actually trying to confront the President. You don’t want such a level of impudence from your National Chairman,” he added.