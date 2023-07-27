APC crisis deepens as Nat’l V-Chair resigns, cites illegalities

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja— National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Lukman, yesterday resigned from office, citing illegalities in the conduct of affairs of the ruling party.

Lukman had before his resignation, kicked against the nomination of Ganduje, urging APC governors and the President not to distort the zoning formula of the party, among other issues.

In a letter addressed to the Acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari, dated July 26, Lukman said the current posturing of leaders of the party, including President Bola Tinubu, was at variance with his own core values.

He said he would, however, retain his membership of the party in the hope that its leaders, especially President Tinubu, would retrace his steps from unjust and illegal acts, which is crucial to any claim of being democratic or progressive, whether as politicians or as patriotic Nigerians.

The letter reads: “I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North-West of our great party. All Progressives Congress APC.

“My resignation which is with immediate effect, became necessary given my conviction that the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party.

“Rather than remaining in the leadership of the party and becoming a source of distraction for leaders and especially for the young government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is better to excuse myself and take time off politics.

“I will, however, retain my membership of the party in the hope that our leaders, especially President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will retract from acts that will be unjust and illegal, which is crucial to any claim of being democratic or progressive whether as politicians or as patriotic Nigerians.”