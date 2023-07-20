APC crisis: Adamu, Omisore voluntarily resigned  — Uzodimma

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma said the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore voluntarily resigned the positions respectively.

Uzodimma stated this while addressing newsmen at the end of their closed-door meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “I am aware some of you are anxious to know what is going on in our party and the country. We deliberated on so many issues that have to do with our party, the APC.

“You must have heard of the resignation of the National Chairman of our party and the National Secretary of the party. Those are voluntary actions that have been taken with due respect to our national chairman and our secretary.

“We commended the wisdom in what they have done and they served us well in the party, we are happy with the services and the party is united, there is no crisis in the party.

“They are happy; we also are happy. So, we are in support of their actions and they would continue to be commended, respected, and recognised for the services they have rendered to our great party.

“Their resignations have also been accepted by the leadership of the party. There is now an acting chairman and acting Secretary,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governors elected on the platform of APC apologised for the recent hike in the pump price of petrol from the previous N550 to N617.

They promised that the current hardship occasioned by the skyrocketing cost of food, petroleum products and cost of living will soon be addressed.

The meeting, which was held at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, started at about 9.54 pm and ended at 11.12 pm.

In attendance were Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Umar Bago (Niger); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara); Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa; Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Uba Sani (Kaduna); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); and Dikko Radda (Katsina).

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Uzodinma denied there was crisis in the party, saying the APC governors were in support of Adamu and Omisore’s resignation.

Uzodimma disclosed that the governors’ forum is conscientiously working with the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to address the current hardship faced by Nigerians.

He dismissed speculations on social media that the governors are silent because the increase in the cost of fuel means more money to them through the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

The governor said, “I decided to deal with the controversial social media posting of our upcoming FAAC. We are aware that the result of the removal of the fuel subsidy will increase the volume of money that would be received by us during the Federation Allocation Account meeting.

“We are working with the Federal government to ensure that the proceeds of that FAAC will be utilised in a manner that the citizens of the country are happy, the Labour happy and we also the practitioners happy.

“The economy of the country would be protected. So what has happened is something that we should be happy about.

“The current hardship occasioned by the price increase on both food, Petroleum products, and cost of living is being addressed. The sub-national government is working with the Federal Government and tomorrow (Thursday), there would be National Executive Council to discuss further that,” he said.