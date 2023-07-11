APC crisis: Adamu moves to douse tension, meets state chairmen

•As APC govs meet

By Omeiza Ajayi

IN an attempt to save his job, the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, engaged the state chairmen of the party to brief them on his stewardship.

This came as the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, would meet today, to deliberate on the state of affairs in the party, ahead of the rescheduled National Caucus and National Executive Committee, NEC, meetings.

Speaking at the opening session of the parley which came a few days after he met with APC governors, Adamu also sought political patronage from President Bola Tinubu for party stakeholders.

While he urged the party chairmen to always draw the attention of the National Working Committee, NWC, to crises in their states or at the national level, the party chairman said the parley was important since the chairmen were the ones who “bear the brunt” in their respective states.

Adamu had stirred the hornet’s nest last week when he dissociated the party’s NWC from the appointment of principal officers of the National Assembly.

His refusal to also provide an audited report of the party’s finances over the past year had caused rancour within the NWC.

Also, there have been speculations that some stakeholders of the party, particularly from the South West, had developed a list of Adamu’s sins which they hope to use to get the president’s support for his removal.

Adamu meets APC chairmen

Addressing the chairmen, Adamu said; “We thought that having a meeting with those of you as Chairmen who bear the brunt – of course, the governors are the heads of our party in the states – but you run the party daily, and a good blend of understanding between you and the governors and members of the NWC will go more than the ordinary way in enhancing the kind of leadership that we want to have for the party.

“Not only that, there will be good understanding if you do know which way we are going at the national level so that we can all hope and go in the same direction with you.

“At the same time, if we noticed there is a problem in the state as we normally do, or if you noticed that there is a problem that’s happening at the national level, it is your duty for you to share with us whether it is at your end or our end; so that together, we can face the issue. That cannot happen unless we have this kind of getting together and meeting from time to time.”