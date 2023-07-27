APC Chieftain begins ‘Unity Tournament’ for FCT youths

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi has kick-started a “unity football tournament” to help foster unity among residents of the FCT.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi Foundation and the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

Speaking at the FCT Sports Stadium, Benjamins-Laniyi said sports remain the best way to provoke unity and peace in all the six Area Councils that make up the Federal Capital Territory and beyond.

According to her, sporting activities cement relationships within and outside one’s immediate environment.

She said; “We have initiated the unity championship tournament to bring together FCT youths. Sports do not know tribe, religion and political affiliation, so the younger ones, who are the future leaders need to be given the desired attention.

“Where there is no unity, there would not be a nation where we can call our own. Therefore the youths must embrace the sportsmanship to drive the unity of our country, and make the youth to rise to national heroes”.

On his part, the Director of Sports in the FCT Administration, Mr Lukas Istifanus commended the organizer for investing in the development of youths through sporting activities, especially at the grassroots level.

He pledged the FCT Administration’s commitment to promoting sports development.