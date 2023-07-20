APC Chairmanship: I’m ready to sacrifice myself, ex-Senate President, Ebute declares 

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A former president of the Senate, Ameh Ebute has declared his ambition to replace the erstwhile National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Senator Ebute said he is ready to sacrifice himself as he did alongside President Bola Tinubu during the heydays of the military.

His declaration came on the heels of reports that President Bola Tinubu may have struck an accord with governors of the party to settle for the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as Adamu’s successor.

The statement reads; “I, Distinguished Sen. Ameh Ebute, CON express my desire to become the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress APC. My desire is fortified and predicated on the following premises:

“Having come a long way in politics by participating in the experimental presidential system of democracy in 1979, wherein I was elected as a Senator representing the good people of Benue South Senatorial District, and indeed took office as chairman Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriation from 1980 – 1983; Further, I was re – elected into the senate in 1992 and elected Senate President in 1993 before the taking over of government by Gen. Sani Abacha.

“My democratic experiences in bringing back democracy included re–convening the Senate in Lagos in 1994 in the face of military invasion by asking Gen. Sani Abacha to hand- over power to Alh. Moshood Abiola, a democratically elected President, consequent upon which I was arrested and detained along side with Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR, the current President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, charged and tried for treasonable felony by the government of Gen. Sani Abacha. Thus, I was at Alagbon detention with His Excellency the current President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for over 50 days. We were to be executed but for the sudden death of Gen. Sani Abacha.

“The All Progressive Congress APC has been the ruling party since 2015, and has won the general election in 2023 overwhelmingly. It is therefore important to maintain stability and pursue credibility amongst Nigerians by ensuring adherence to both the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Constitution of our ruling party, keeping in view the dichotomy and diversity of Nigerian society. This credibility and balance is necessary for a politician of my stature to be the National Chairman of the party. As a team player, I will work assiduously with the vision of the current administration which is hinged on renewed hope for all Nigerians.

“Through the wake of the 3rd Republic, I have not relented in my participation in active politics as I have participated actively and continuously in partisan politics; I have watched keenly as political events unfolded. I believe it is time for me to intervene and bring democracy to its proper position. The Nigerian people are entitled to enjoy democracy and its dividends; and these principles must be enthroned. I am willing to sacrifice myself again, as we did during the invasion by the military, with sincerity and courage. I am a member of the Board of Trustees, Member of the National Caucus of the APC at the National level and an Elder of APC and leader of the party both in my Local government, Okpokwu and my State, Benue State. I was also, the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of Council, the National Open University of Nigeria from 2014 to 2019. I have remained in active private Legal practice till date.

“As an Elder with vast experience, I believe I can conveniently be a binding force within the party and unite the party.

My prayer is that, you will be proud of me and you will not be disappointed”, he stated.