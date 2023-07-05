APC Chairman, Adamu, Secretary, Omisore meet Tinubu in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the party’s Secretary, Dr. Iyiola Omisore, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The duo arrived at the State House about 5pm, and were ushered into the President’s office shortly afterwards.

Recall that the APC’s National Working Committee, NWC, had on Tuesday disowned the list of the principal officers of the 10th National Assembly announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

At a meeting with the Progressives Governors’ Forum led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Tuesday, Adamu said: “I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“The national headquarters of the party, the NWC, has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them (NASS leadership) in writing which is the norm and practice (it is not our intention to break away from traditions), whatever announcement is done either by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker is not from this secretariat.”

However, it was reported that the National Assembly leadership had the support of the Presidency before making any pronouncement.