Apapa Rotary Club at 50: A tale of happy memories

By UDO IBUOT

If music be the food of love, play on, give me excess of it that, surfeiting; the appetite may sicken and so die – William Shakespeare in Twelfth Night

Imagine what the situation would have been like if a group of 35 businessmen who worked or lived in Apapa, did not get together in 1973 to form the Rotary Club of Apapa under the guidance of Mr. Peter Conyers, then a chartered member of the Rotary Club of Lagos! Imagine also that Paul Harris, a newspaper reporter, business college teacher, stock company actor, salesman, and lawyer, did not conceive the idea, in February 1905, of organising a club that would be dedicated to encouraging and fostering the ideal of service to humanity!

The first answer is probably that the port city of Apapa would not have had a tale of happy memories of the activities of the Rotary Club and its sustainable services to the community to celebrate in the past 50 years. A lot of programmes and projects carried out by the club that are of immense value to the immediate community and environs, and even internationally, would, therefore, have been unknown to residents of these communities.

Apart from that, the world might equally have been denied the opportunity to learn the four-way Rotary test of: Is it the truth? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Is it fair to all concerned? And Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Besides, service communities around the world would not have been privileged to participate in the Rotary Club’s engagements in the seven areas of focus, which include water and sanitation, economic and community development, maternal and child health, and support for the environment. Other areas are basic education and literacy, disease prevention and treatment, and peace and conflict prevention and resolution.

It all began when Peter Conyers, a chartered member of the Rotary Club of Lagos, partnered with Bill Smart and Roy Siddal, a member of the Apapa Club’s committee, to ensure the approval of the use of the club’s restaurant for the meetings of the Rotary Club of Apapa. By May 1973, about 35 members had already begun to meet as members of the club, and had applied for an official charter from Rotary International. With the approval of the charter, June 30, 1973, Bill Smart, first president; Hans Kristofferson, first vice president; Peter Brunwin, second vice president; Roy Siddal, secretary; Denis Thompson, treasurer, and Peter Conyer, sergeant at arms, became the pioneer board of directors of the Rotary Club of Apapa.

The 35 pioneer members were drawn from eight countries, a situation that a surviving member of the chartered group, Dr. Michael Omolayole (95), describes as “a polyglot Rotary Club that, well and truly, reflects the international solidarity of the Rotary movement.” Omolayole, who reminisced on his membership in the Rotary Club of Apapa in the last 50 years, said: “In 1973, when the club was chartered, I was 45 years old. Therefore, I am grateful to God that I will be 95 years old this year. And I regard myself as one of the oldest Rotarians in District 9110 who has been in the same club, meeting in the same place every Thursday, every week, for 50 years.”

Of the 50 presidents that have led the Rotary Club of Apapa, three presidents: Rotn. Ezekiel Ainabe (1992–93, 2022–23), Rotn. Idongesit Udofa (2004–2005, 2005–2006), and Rotn. Robert Nwagha (2018–19, 2019–20) have been privileged to serve for two terms. One past president, Rotn. Djevwudu Riakporhe (2008–09, 2017–18, and 2020–21), has served for three terms. Rotn Ainabe, who currently serves as the imaginative golden president (2022-2023), said the doyen of the Rotary Club of Apapa, Dr. Omolayole, mandated him to take up the mantle of leadership again and revive the club. He remarked that the club under his watch will continue to do good and touch lives in its community and the environment.

The Rotary Club of Apapa has added value to the quality of life of residents of the community in its core areas of focus. In the education sector, the club has intervened by donating a 12-seater bus to the Wesley School for the Deaf at Surulere, and sponsoring a number of students to secondary schools and universities. It sponsored a teacher for the deaf through his Master’s degree programme in Scotland, and paid for a visually impaired student to conclude his education at the University of Jos. The club donated a computer laboratory, equipped with a generator and air conditioners to the United Christian Secondary School in Apapa.

It has not only organised debates and quiz projects as part of its efforts to boost literacy among secondary school students in Apapa, but has also organised the literacy and numeracy month among students in the area. In conjunction with the Junior Chambers International, JCI, the club mounted a skills acquisition project where young adults and undergraduates were trained on skills that have the capacity to earn them additional income and knowledge. The project led to the training of youths in bead making, make-up and financial literacy.

In the area of health, the Rotary Club of Apapa was the first to start an avoidable eye blindness project in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Lagos. It was also involved in the Rotarian for Fighting Aids, RFFA, programme where more than 200 people benefitted from the HIV, malaria, and vital signs tests, drugs, and mosquito nets that were distributed at the Waterside Market location in Apapa. Many more sustainable social intervention programmes and projects undertaken and planned by the club include the upgrade of the African Corner to the Rotary Club of Apapa, and its equipment with modern facilities, as well as the building of a first class and reliable Rotary archive in Apapa.

Equally, as Rotn. Ainabe, its imaginative president has said, the club is currently working with the Apapa Local Government and some of the companies in the area to address key issues that affect the community, especially the care of the elderly, the physically challenged, and the underserved.

With a balance sheet of great service to the community, the Rotary Club of Apapa certainly has done more than enough to warrant bringing out the drums to celebrate its golden anniversary. But a lot more has to be done to re-enact the memories of Apapa that are being lost to history. As Dr. Omolayole informed thus: “Before Rotary came to Apapa, it was a nice little place to live. It was a port city, and everyone knew about it… We never saw the road juggernauts we now see on the roads.”

The appearance of the juggernauts (trailers and tankers) has not only led to the ruining of the roads and social life of Apapa but has also led to the movement of many thriving businesses and companies out of the port city.

All we can do is collaborate with the Rotary Club to restore the port city of Apapa to its lost glory. Restoration of rail transport for the movement of the cargoes from Apapa, with the attendant withdrawal of the trailers and tankers from its roads, is one sure way of achieving this. Equally, the redirection of ships with east-bound cargoes to other ports outside Lagos, also possesses the potential to decongest Apapa and restore the city to its lost glory.