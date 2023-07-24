Anticipating the influence of blackmail in Tinubu’s administration: A Perspective on Governance

By John Mayaki

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s supporters eagerly await the unfolding of his administration, it is essential to brace ourselves for a potential onslaught of political blackmail that could significantly impact the governance system. Blackmailers may try to exploit various narratives to shape public perception and influence policy decisions.



One likely angle for blackmailers is the claim that the Chief Justice of Nigeria hails from the ethnic group of Mr. President, suggesting a favorable outcome for him in any potential legal challenges arising from the presidential election or opposition petitions.



Additionally, there have been murmurs about the concentration of appointments from Lagos, sparking calls for more equitable distribution across the South-West region.



The planned distribution of subsidy palliatives has also sparked controversy, with Kano State Governor raising concerns over perceived preferential treatment for Lagos and the South-South zone. Such discussions could fuel allegations of favoritism and regional bias.



As the ministerial list is unveiled and portfolios allocated, blackmailers may point fingers at particular regions and personalities, claiming that certain juicy ministries have been reserved for the President’s loyalists, further stoking unnecessary tensions.



In the political landscape, it is not uncommon for power struggles to emerge, and allegations of President Tinubu replacing ex-President Buhari’s men with his own loyalists may surface. However, it is essential to recognize that this is a natural aspect of politics, witnessed in previous administrations.



Regarding the appointment of service chiefs and the replacement of ex-president’s men at the party level, these actions are common in the political landscape when a new administration takes over. Appointing new service chiefs allows the incoming administration to select individuals they believe are best suited to address security challenges and implement policies effectively.



Similarly, the replacement of ex-president’s loyalists with President Tinubu’s key supporters in the party hierarchy is a natural progression in politics. Different administrations often seek to consolidate power and ensure that key positions within the party reflect their vision and ideology.



While some may raise concerns and others resort to blackmail, it is important to distinguish between genuine criticism and politically motivated narratives. President Tinubu, like any other leader, will face challenges and scrutiny, but it is crucial to remain objective and avoid falling prey to divisive tactics.

No doubt, we anticipate the possibility of blackmail shaping public discourse, however, let us not lose sight of the essence of good governance – the delivery of progress and prosperity for all Nigerians. President Tinubu must remain steadfast, undeterred by such tactics, and focus on fulfilling the promises made to the people during his campaign. True progress lies in constructive dialogue, not in the realm of blackmail.



Ultimately, the success of President Tinubu’s administration will be determined by its ability to address pressing issues, implement effective policies, and deliver positive outcomes for the Nigerian people.



While political blackmail may be used as a tool by some to undermine the administration, the focus should remain on the administration’s ability to deliver results and serve the interests of the nation.



John Mayaki is a developmental and multi-skilled journalist, Historian and Diplomat. He’s a Communication, Culture and Media expert (Coventry University, England). An Oxford and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert. He’s also a Professional Consultant on Communication, Management and Strategy (Chattered Management Institute, England).

He writes from Abuja, Nigeria [email protected]