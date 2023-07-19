Anti-smuggling operations: Ag. CG dissolves Customs strike Force Teams

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief.

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has approved the dissolution of CGC’s Strike Force Teams with immediate effect.

Consequently, he has directed the Federal Operations Units to take over all their responsibilities across the Federation henceforth.

The Customs spokesman, Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement, Tuesday night, explained that the Ag. CGC’S action was part of steps to promote best practices and enhance trade facilitation.

The development, he was in tandem with his vision of ensuring result-oriented anti-smuggling strategies while facilitating legitimate trade.

“Consequently, the Ag. CGC has therefore given the Federal Operations Units and other Enforcement formations the marching order to use all the instruments of law available to discharge their duties.

“He also directed strict adherence to enshrined Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and rules of engagement while dealing decisively with economic saboteurs.

“To ensure transparency and accountability, all anti-smuggling formations have also been mandated to boldly ascribe their names on all operational vehicles to checkmate the possibility of excesses, misconduct and human rights abuse,” the statement read in part.

Recall that in his maiden address, Mr. Adewale said that all encumbrances and other obstacles to trade facilitation would be dismantled while fostering a new culture of consultation and compliance, by his administration.