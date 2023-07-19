Anti-smuggling fight: Makinde, Idris win CRAN leadership award

By Godwin Oritse

Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) last week honoured Comptroller Bamidele Makinde of the Customs Area Controller Ogun 1 Command and Superintendent of Customs Adamu Idris, Coordinator Roving B Team of Ogun 1 Area Command with the excellence leadership award in Customs operation and overall best performing patrol leader in anti-smuggling activities.

Comptroller Makinde, who received CRAN’s star award for his exemplary dedication and leadership excellence was among respected and deserving Nigerians recognised by the association for his gallantry, revenue generation in Zone A Command.

Speaking while receiving the award, Makinde said that more intelligence is being applied now more than ever before in the anti- smuggling operations of the Customs in view of what looked like an unusual situation around the nation.

According to him, there is no alternative to peaceful coexistence as that is the only way to engender a virile development of Amy country.

He said every security apparatchic has a role to play in sustaining national security, and the Customs, being a major stakeholder especially in curtailing the influx of arms smuggling will not fail to maintain the tempo.

He added that citizens must do everything possible to coexist as suspicion and internal strife were the forerunners of any country’s disintegration.

In the same vein, the Superintendent of Customs Adamu Idris, Coordinator Roving B Team of Ogun 1 Area Command was honoured for his hardwork and dedication to anti-smuggling duty.

Idris, a dedicated patrol leader, has been recognised for his outstanding performance. At the parade ground of Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in Idiroko, Ogun State, he was honored with the prestigious Award of Excellence by the Crime CRAN.

Adamu Idris has been actively involved in various roles within the Ogun 1 Area of the Nigeria Customs Service. Notably, he has served as the Patrol Leader of the Customs Area Controller (CAC) Special Taskforce Team A and also as the Coordinator of Roving A Team.

The command also recorded some remarkable seizures made in the month of June, 2023.

These seizures include: 3,610 pieces of used tyres; 194 cartons of codeine syrup; 532 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each and a Dangote truck used for conveyance; 140 bales of used clothing; and 1,520 pairs of used shoes.