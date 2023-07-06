Anti-graft Agency invites Ganduje over alleged dollar video

…says investigation proves video not doctored

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), has extended an invitation to former Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje over the controversial viral dollar video to appear before it within seven days.

The anti-graft Commission czer stated this in Kano on Thursday while responding to questions from newsmen.

He explained that an invitation letter has since been extended to the former Governor to seeking answers to questions on the alleged corruption allegations against him.

He said, that the commission has jurisdiction to investigate corruption cases from across all walks of life.

“We have a forensic arrangement with experts to analyse the video and would do everything possible to investigate the matter and any other issue regarding corruption in Kano.

“Following up on our pledge to follow due process as usual in the investigation of the alleged bribery videos (also known as dollar videos) involving the former governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“The commission is expecting the former governor to appear before it next week to have the opportunity to clear his name in the ongoing investigation.

“I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself. said Muhyi.

“There is what the law provides, the law is coercive in nature, it

compels obedience. The law doesn’t lobby you to come and do certain things.

“There are procedures and we will follow all the necessary steps to do what is needful” he stated.

In a similar development, the Chairman of PCACC, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado has stated that forensic examination experts have confirmed to him that the viral video depicting the former Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly receiving graft from contractors is not doctored.

He stated this while responding to questions from participants at a One-Day Public Dialogue on Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano that took place Wednesday at the Kano Anti-Corruption Institute.

He further stated that within the first month in office, a former Commissioner that served under Governor Ganduje has been arrested and is being grilled on allegation of N1 billion fraud.

He reaffirmed the commitment of PCACC to recover public funds stolen by individuals to the tune of N100 billion while calling on the public to play their roles in reducing the spasms of corruption.

However, the former commissioner Commission for Information and Internal Affairs Muhammad Garba told newsmen that former Governor Ganduje is yet to receive any letter of invitation.