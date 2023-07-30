Anthrax: Lagos destroys infected animals

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has confiscated, burnt and buried six animals infected with Anthrax disease to prevent its spread.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae, announced this on Sunday.

Emokpae, explained that the cases were discovered during surveillance of animals on Lagos Island and Agege area of the state.

“No case of human infection has either been identified or reported since the discovery of Anthrax disease in Lagos.

“Human and animal surveillance activities have been stepped up.

“Free vaccination activities and monitoring have also been intensified. Animal owners should take advantage of the exercise by coming forward with their herd for inoculation,” he stated.

The state government urged the public to report cases of symptoms in animals to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture Director of Veterinary Services via telephone on 08023427594, 08180703010 or contact the Veterinary Epidemiologist on 08023328244.