ANTHRAX: Lagos commences free vaccination of domestic animals

The Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture says it will conduct free vaccination of domesticated animals alongside scheduled surveillance of all slaughter slabs and abattoirs in Lagos in an effort to prevent the spread of the anthrax disease.

\Disclosing the development on its Twitter handle @followlasg the state government explained that all domesticated animals including cows, pigs, camels, sheep, goats, and wild animals can contract the infectious anthrax, which is brought on by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis, even as it warned that people who come into contact with diseased animals may contract the illness as well.

The statement reads: “In order to forestall the prevalence of Anthrax disease, the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture has enhanced the surveillance of abattoirs and slaughter slabs in the State.

“Anthrax, an infectious disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, affects domesticated animals such as cows, pigs, camels, sheep, goats, and wild animals. Human beings who come in contact with infected animals can also get infected with the disease.

“The vaccination of domesticated animals free of charge will also be conducted alongside the inspection exercise.

“Symptoms of the Anthrax disease in infected animals include sudden death, bleeding from natural orifices – mouth, ear, nose, anus, and vulva, in female animals. The blood discharge is usually dark and the dead animal will disintegrate quickly.

“Members of the public MUST NOT go near or touch animals suspected to have contacted the disease and should immediately report cases of symptoms in animals to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture Director of Veterinary Services on 08023427594, 08180703010 or to the Veterinary Epidemiologist on 08023328244.

“The State Government solicits the cooperation of animal owners as Veterinary Personnel vaccinate animals.”