Anthrax: Ekiti Govt alerts residents, again warns against eating ponmo

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Ekiti State government has alerted residents of the state over the outbreak of a bacterial disease that affects both animals and humans.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Ekiti State, Dr. Oyebanji Filani and Special Adviser, Agriculture and Food Security, Ekiti State, Ebenezer Boluwade.

The statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, advised Ekiti residents against the consumption of hides (pomo), smoked meat and bushmeat, to avoid possible spread as they pose a serious risk.

According to the statement, anthrax is primarily a disease of animals but can be easily be transmitted to humans through inhalation of anthrax spores or consumption of contaminated or infected animal products such as hides and skins, meat and milk.

The ministry however called on residents to adhere to preventive measures such as; vaccination, proper disposal of suspected and infected animals, avoiding risky consumptions, hygiene practices, effective disinfection, veterinary assistance, decontamination etc.

The ministry urged the general public, farmers, butchers and stakeholders in the agricultural sector to adhere strictly to the preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Anthrax is primarily a disease of animals; however, due to the close proximity between humans and animals, it can easily be transmitted to humans through inhalation of anthrax spores or consumption of contaminated or infected animal products such as hides and skins, meat, and milk.

“The general public is strongly advised to abstain from the consumption of hides (ponmo), smoked meat, and bush meat, as they pose a serious risk until the situation is brought under control. It is crucial to prioritize public health and safety during this time.

“Environmental and personal hygiene must be strictly observed in places where by-products like hides (Ponmo), bone meal, and blood meal are produced. These areas should be maintained in a clean and sanitized condition to minimize the risk of contamination.

“We specifically encourage persons at risks such as people who handle animals, people who consume dead animals, healthcare workers, law enforcement officers and anyone who recently travelled to a location with a confirmed anthrax case to take their hygiene practices seriously.

“We urge the general public, farmers, butchers and stakeholders in the agricultural sector to adhere strictly to these preventive measures to safeguard public health and prevent the further spread of anthrax.

“For further information or inquiries, please contact the State Director of Veterinary Services on 070 069 8478 or visit Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security at the State Secretariat, Ado-Ekiti. You can also call any of the following emergency numbers – 070492004288, 070492004236, 070492004334.”