Another Nigerian chef, Adeola eyes Hilds Baci’s title, begins 150-hour cook-a-thon

A chef, Adeyeye Adeola, has joined the race to displace Hilda Baci and set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

Adeola’s cook-a-thon began on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Ondo State and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Baci who only recently got her plaque from the Guinness World Record had earlier been challenged by another chef. Adeparusi Damilola who cooked for 120 hours, although she didn’t notify the record body before embarking on the journey.

Confirming Baci’s record, Guinness World Records wrote on its website, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”