Angela Okorie’s beef with Uche Elendu: Fans worried over actress’ mental health

By Sylvester Kwentua, edited by Ayo Onikoyi

Fans and lovers of the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, have raised concerns over the mental health of screen goddess Angela Okorie, after the actress last week spent a lot of time fighting and beefing a few female celebrities.

Angela Okorie, who seems to be on a mission, spared no words online, as she had unpleasant things to say about a few of her colleagues in the industry; Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph.

How it started

Reports have it that Angela, who has not hidden her displeasure with her erstwhile friend, Uche Elendu in the past, wasted no time in grabbing another opportunity, to throw more shades at Uche Elendu, as Uche celebrated her 40 years old birthday recently.

While a lot of people wished Uche good things on her birthday, Angela used that opportunity to remind Uche of her bitterness towards her once good friend.

In a deleted comment, Angela Okorie slammed Uche for lying about her age when she knew she was actually 50 years old. She challenged Uche to post a picture of herself without makeup, so that people would see her true face. She then prayed that the evil done by her colleague will continue to follow her till death.

Reacting to this, Uche, who has kept calm in the midst of all the attacks, posted a picture of herself without makeup, for people to see she is actually 40.

Taking to her Instagram page, Uche Elendu shared a video of herself without any makeup while expressing her gratitude for the blessings in her life.

The actress appreciated those who celebrated her 40th birthday and thanked her fans, whom she described as the best. She also offered a prayer for heavenly blessings to shower upon them.

She wrote: “This girl is BLESSED!!! You all are the freaking BEST! May heaven honor you all. I love each and every one of you”.

Reacting in the comment section, Anita Joseph who was later dragged by Angela Okorie, complimented Uche Elendu’s flawless skin.

Flawless. We muveeeeeeeeee shallom,” she wrote.

This comment from Anita may have been a harmless one, but Angela definitely saw it as Anita interfering in her beef with Uche.

Not long after Angela posted things about Uche, she shifted her attention to Anita.

Taking to her Instagram page, Angela Okorie released a chat of a Nigerian lady exposing her ordeal with Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu, who she claims were into pimping women for rich men’s pleasure.

In the chat, the lady recounted how she went to a club with the actresses to have affairs with men. The lady claimed that despite being the most used girl during the entire affair, Anita Joseph chose to pay her only N70,000.

Sharing the chats via Instagram, Angela Okorie slammed the duo heavily for pretending to love ‘God’ while sleeping with men for money.

She said, “Cheap girls. Imagine the nonsense they are doing. Tomorrow they will come out with my name. Una go believe these desperate cheap slttts”.

Okorie also accused Anita Joseph of engaging in extramarital affairs despite being married.

She however revealed that she had a lot of respect for Anita’s husband, Mc Fish, who she believes is the victim in his marriage to Anita.

Not done with the duo, Angela also revealed how Anita and Uche slept with a herbalist for fame.

More twist to the story

While Angela was on her vibrating mood, many people had wondered if Mc Fish, Anita’s husband, was going to react to Angela’s accusations. Well, he did.

Reacting on his Instagram story, Anita’s husband, MC Fish dared Angela Okorie to provide concrete proof to support her claims that his wife had been unfaithful to him.

The comedian explained that anyone making accusations must present compelling evidence that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Fish drew a comparison to the case involving the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who provided substantial evidence in court to support his claims that he defeated President Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 general election.

Fish wrote, “If someone comes out to accuse another, he/she has to provide proof. The burden of proof lies on the accuser, not the accused. You must prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty. That is why Peter Obi took a container full of proof to the court. Stop asking people to defend unproven allegations.

“If the accuser doesn’t provide irrefutable evidence, just ignore and move on. XYZ did so and so. No wahala, drop evidence, if you don’t have evidence, keep quiet”.

Mc Fish was not the only person to react to Angela’s rants. Another Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, in her own response, blamed a fellow male colleague, Benedict Johnson, for the issues between Angela and Uche.

The actress expressed her disappointment in Johnson’s actions, stating that he had badmouthed her despite her support for him in the past.

She emphasized that Johnson should not have the audacity to criticize others when he himself was fueling the fire and causing strife.

Doris Ogala also claimed that Johnson had manipulated people into becoming enemies and had hidden behind his actions for years.

She wrote, “@benedictjohnson1 has to come out and clear this whole thing. Because he was actually the one almost everyone was fighting. While I was busy fighting for him! He was busy bad mouthing me. Benedict Im giving u from now til 9 pm. spill the whole thing..

Both the voice recordings I heard afterwards. You can’t be behind fueling fire .have the mouth to condemn another person. No way. Enough! TO THINK THAT YOU EVEN WENT BEHIND TO WISH UCHE HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND ALso CALLED HER WHEN IK DIED.. Benedict enough. You kept people enemies for years and hide behind.”

Fans worried over Angela’s mental health

In another development, social media users, who have been keenly following the whole drama, reacted to everything, with many of them scared that Angela was emotionally and mentally hurting.

On Twitter, a few appealed to Angela to let go whatever was hurting her, for the sake of her health. Others simply felt pity for her, as they felt she must have really been hurt.

Meanwhile investigations by Potpourri, revealed that Angela’s beef with Uche, may have started as far back as 2019, when Angela was attacked and shot.

Recall that on December 12, 2019, news made the rounds that Angela Okorie had been shot and her car riddled with bullets by unknown armed men. The actress was hospitalized and videos of her in a vulnerable state were posted by popular blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus.

Angela herself in one of her pictorial posts, revealed that her friend, Uche Elendu, was behind the videos because she recorded them and sent them to the blogger.

She wrote: “This was my condition when that demonic friend was videoing me and sending to that ugly blogger Stella damacocus idiot that’s why I asked people to insult her very well idiot.”

“Friend wey Dey video her friend in this condition dey send to bloggers that one na friend?????????? I ask again ? They were mocking me in my pain. Ah all of you that were laughing continue laughing at people’s pain, tomorrow is not promised. They pretend they love me but they are all envious of what God has put in me. I wish all these people know that Christ is in me and no man born of a woman can kill me,there are people you touch by mistake You die by correction!!!!!! Be careful.”

This particular post from Angela, seems to be the reason why she has been attacking Uche Elendu, Anita Joseph and Stella Dimoko-Korkus.