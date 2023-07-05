Andres Iniesta set to reunite with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami 

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is set to reunite with former team mates, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at American side, Inter Miami.

The MLS club owned by former England captain David Beckham, are aiming to sign Iniesta to build a formidable team with some of the greatest stars to ever play for Barcelona.

The 39-year-old midfielder, who left the Catalan club in 2018 after 22 years of service, is currently a free agent after ending his contract with Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta is one of the most decorated players in the history of football, having won 35 trophies with Barcelona and Spain.

The former Barcelona player scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands and was also part of the teams that won Euro 2008 and Euro 2012.

The midfielder made 674 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 57 goals and providing 137 assists before moving to Vissel Kobe in Japan.

According to RAC1, Inter Miami have made an offer for Iniesta, who is optimistic about it. The player also has a proposal from a Saudi Arabian club on the table, but he is expected to make the decision on his future in the coming days.

If Iniesta accepts Inter Miami’s offer, he will reunite with some of his former Barcelona teammates and coach.

Recall Inter Miami signed Messi and Busquets earlier this summer, and are also in negotiations with Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. All of them would be managed by former Blaugrana boss Gerardo Martino, who will take over Inter Miami.

Iniesta earlier clarified that he is not yet retiring and wants to close out his career on the pitch. ” The last few months have been a really tough period both for me and those close to me,” a teary-eyed Iniesta told a sold-out Misaki Park Stadium, according to Kyodo News.

The midfielder continued, “I have the desire to retire and close my career while playing on the pitch, and I’m taking my next step in accordance with that emotion.”

Inter Miami are aiming to build a formidable team with some of the greatest stars to ever play for Barcelona. They also want to bring prestige to the league, as well as increase the number of viewers watching MLS matches.