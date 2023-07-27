Andoni Road: Sacked contractor got a blank cheque, yet failed to deliver — Fubara

Gov Fubara in handshake with King Aaron Miller Ikuru, Okanama, Ikuru with other traditional rulers during the meeting with ndoni stakeholders at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Re-awardw project to Sen Mbata’s MCC, pays 30% mobilisation

Leaves sacked contractor, Raffoul to go with 90% payment received

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminalyi Fubara of Rivers State on Thursday revealed that Ruffoul Nigeria Limited, the company whose contract he revoked on the Andoni Road project had a blank cheque to complete the job, collected 90% mobilisation and still failed to deliver.

Fubara disclosed this to Andoni community leaders at the Government House, Port Harcourt where he announced re-award of the contract to Monier Construction Company (MCC) owned by Sen Azuta Mbata.

Fubara on assumption of office had revoked the awarded by his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to Raffoul, a company linked to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, with 90% undisclosed contract sum released for completion of the job.

Narrating the circumstances surrounding the sack of Raffoul on the project, Fubara told the gathering, “Two years ago we had a meeting at the State EXCO Chambers where immediate past governor (Nyesom Wike) discussed with Andoni leaders on way for on that your road.

“That meeting got to a stage where the contractor (Raffoul) was offered a blank cheque on what it will take to deliver the road. I was the Accountant General that time. He (contractor) mentioned a certain amount. The money he asked for were all paid apart from the N1Billion retention fee.

“It’s unfortunate there was no progress made by that contractor on that work. The road was not progressing. There were always stories here and there. We invited the contractor and he is not showing any sign he wants to do the job. We were left with only one option, to cancel the project.

“When we came for campaign, I promised I was going to complete that project. So I came to site myself and said that project is cancelled and that we are going to re-award it to a more serious contractor. So, we are here today to let you know the project has been re-awarded to MCC.

“It pains us as a government because a project that had been paid 90% and now, we reaward the project for completion spending same amount of money again. You are aware of what the contractor has done; although the person behind the contractor is your brother.

“He is also my brother. That (not asking for refund) is what we have used to do sacrifice for your people. But, this time around, we are not going back on that project, we must complete that project. We are not just saying we want to complete it, we have already paid 30 percent of the new contract sum and he is ready to enter site any moment from now.

“We will need you support to achieve this project. But, if there is any act of sabotage, anyone trying to frustrate the contractor, through kidnap or whatever, and it gets that bad, we are pulling out and my administration will not talk anything about that road again. But, I don’t want us to get to that point.”