ANAN commends Gov Yahaya for suport

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe.

The Chairman of ANAN, Gombe State chapter, Yahaya Wilson, has appreciated the National body for choosing Gombe State for the 4 time to host such a significant national event of the professional body aimed at building and updating the capacity members for optimum performance in the evolving best global accounting practices through the deployment and application on technology in the country.



Speaking on Tuesday in Gombe, Yahaya Wilson said the hosting of the body is not unconnected with the concise effort of State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s inclusive style of governance, his enormous support for the development of professional accountants in the state such as MCPD and ANAN conferences.



The State Chairman of the body said the Association will not relent in its effort to work towards strengthening the confidence in its aims and abilities and also solicited the Governor to look into the most disturbing problems by approving professional allowance to professional accounting members, to provide the branch with a vehicle to ease movement and transportation as well as to sponsor at least five members each year to attend World Congress of Accountants ( WCOA).



Wilson commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his uncommon transformation and performance for the last four years, his sworn-in as elected Governor, and his National President of ANAN, Dr.James E.Neminebor on his recent investiture as the 13th ANAN

President and Chairman Council and other stakeholders.

Also, various presentations were presented by professionals across diversified topics among them is Dr. Ismail A.Olotu on the ” imperatives of African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement”, Dr. Niyi Solomon Awotonmilus talked about “Transfer Pricing Issues and Challenges”, Professor Jane Ande is

the first Professor of Accountant in Nigeria and Africa were done virtually and she spoke on “Foreign Exchange Management”, Professor. Kabir Tahir talked on “Current Developments in Financial Standards” and ” Impact of E- Naira on International Transactions” by Professor Ndifon Ojong Ejoh and all presentations were aptly resourceful.



The 3- day event started on Monday with the arrival of participants, Tuesday with the official opening by the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and was represented by Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau and is expected to end the programme on Wednesday,5th July 2023 respectively.