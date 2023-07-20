Anambra govt seals hotel after a lady was killed

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government has sealed off a hotel in Awka after news of the death of a lady, Miss Chinyere Awuda in the facility.

The lady was allegedly beaten to death by some people at the hotel’s night club following allegation that she stole.

It was gathered that the lady was accused of picking and pocketing money being sprayed on a birthday celebrant.

Another version, however, said she stole some money meant to be sprayed on the birthday celebrant and was about to escape when she was apprehended.

Police authorities in the state have confirmed that the celebrant and his friends who were accused of beating the girl to death and dumping her body in a pool, have been arrested.

The state commissioner for culture, tourism and entertainment, Mr. Don Onyenji said the hotel has been sealed.

Onyenji said: “Yes, we have visited the hotel, and also sealed it off.

“We are in touch with the police, who are already investigating the matter and the facility will remain sealed, pending the outcome of police investigation.”