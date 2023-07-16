Anambra APC to determine Tinubu’s appointees from the state – Stakeholders

By Vincent Ujumadu

STAKEHOLDERS of the Anambra State branch of All Progressives Congress, APC, decided weekend that the party would henceforth determine the state’s quota of appointments to be made by President Bola Tinubu, to avoid what they described as an ugly past when few people cornered everything meant for the state.

Addressing reporters after the stakeholders meeting in Awka, the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike also announced the setting up of three committees aimed at repositioning APC in the state in readiness for future elections.

He said: “Before now, just two or three people took decisions and implemented them in the name of Anambra State. In some cases, you found up to five members of a family occupying positions meant for others.

“This time around, everything will be laid down before the people. We have also agreed that slots will be shared among the 21 local government areas and each local government will hold a general meeting and decide who is to represent them.

“Other positions will be determined by the critical stakeholders, like the elders forum and those who contested elections, as well as other relevant interests.

“Our intention is to carry everybody along and I am sure that the most important thing is for them to know that when they are eventually appointed, they should know that the party was part of it.

“The problem we were having was that people moved to Abuja and would no longer have anything to do with the party in the state. I am optimistic that at the end of the day, whoever emerges will have the interest of the party at heart.”

The three committees set up by the chairman were disciplinary committee headed by Chibuzo Obiakor with C. J. Chinwuba as secretary, finance committee which has Azuka Okwuosa as chairman and Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba as secretary, as well as Eminent committee which has Ralph Okeke as chairman and Ifeanyi Ibezi as secretary.

“The essence of political party is to win elections and where we fail to win elections, we become a mere social club. It is from our members who are elected into offices that the party is funded. The finance committee will come together and fashion out ways to source funds to run the party. There is also need for unity in our party,” he stated.

The chairman explained that the state executive of APC had visited all the governorship aspirants of the party in the last governorship election and discussed on ways to reconcile everyone.

“Anyone who is still bearing grudges is not telling himself the truth because we have thrashed out all the problems and have forged ahead.

“Anambra APC is now better positioned because President Tinubu is a politician and a core party man. We are hopeful that the labours of our hands in the party will be rewarded under President Tinubu.

” I am sure that before the end of this year, everybody will be heading in one direction, that is APC, which is the only way democracy can thrive in Nigeria,” Ejidike said.