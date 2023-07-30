Anambra abductors get N350m, release popular native doctor

By Vincent Ujumadu

After six days in the kidnapper’s den, abducted Anambra native doctor and social media influencer, Mr. Chidozie Nwangwu, otherwise known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, has been released after his abductors demanded N350 million ransom, which was delivered to them.

It was gathered that the popular native doctor, considered one of the richest men in his Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area, was released yesterday morning.

An indigene of the town who confirmed the release said: “Akwa Okuko was released very early this morning (Saturday) and he is still celebrating with his friends and well wishers in his house in Oba. His friends rallied round and raised the money for the abductors.”

Police PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said: “Yes, he was released this morning. We are waiting to debrief him with a view to getting his experience and clue of who the abductors were, so that we can go after them.”

Nwangwu, however, declined to confirm if a ransom was paid and the location the release transpired.

Recall that Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki was kidnapped in one of his hotels in Oba last Sunday, while two of his personal aides were killed.