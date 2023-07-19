Amotekun committed to protecting lives, property of Ekiti residents – Komolafe

…parades 5 suspects for theft, attempted burglary

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Corps Commander, Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe, Rtd, has reiterated the commitment of security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and property in the state.

Brig. Gen. Komolafe, who said this on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti while parading suspects for various crimes, noted that the corps is collaborating with sister agencies to contain the challenges of insecurity in the state.

While urging Ekiti residents to assist the security agencies with credible information to nip the issue of insecurity in the bud, he believes that the State House of Assembly will look into the law that established Amotekun to ensure there is bureaucracy in the discharge of its activities.

“Let people of Ekiti State kindly give us credible information. They should go about their businesses without fear or favour.

“Let everybody be very sure that we are ready in collaboration with other security agencies that we will continue to keep Ekiti State safe but give us timely information and we will act on it.

“If we have such a law, the advantage will be that the bureaucracy because after now when you investigate, you will carry it to the Police and they will do their own and time is wasted but if we have such a law in our state, we will get there.”

Meanwhile, the corps commander said five suspects were arrested for vandalising water cooperation equipments and burgling into an estate.

According to him, officers of the command arrested three of the suspects after receiving a distress call over an alleged breaking and entry of a residential house located at Tinuola area of Ado-Ekiti.

The three suspects who are currently detained at the office of the command along the Old Iyin road, Ado-Ekiti, include: Rufai Usiaka (20) Bahari Ibrahim (18) and Mannir Yalaya (20).

The corps commander also confirmed the arrest of one Pa Michael Fatokun, 80, and Oladosu Eniola, 52 for allegedly vandalizing equipments belonging to the Ekiti State Water Cooperation in Okemesi-Ekiti.

“Five Suspects were arrested this morning. Three of them for house breaking attempt and two for breaking into Water Corporation properties in Oke -Mesi.

“These two suspects stole things like armoured cable, and vandalised other items from the corporation.

“For the other three suspects, we received a distress call from Tinuola Estate this morning, we went there and were able to arrest them.”