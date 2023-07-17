Amnesty, not political office, ex-Niger Delta militants warn

…as PAP c’ttee urges Ndiomu not to bow to distractions

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Strategic Communications Committee, SCC, of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has stated that the office of the Coordinator of the amnesty is not political, stating that it is for security purposes.

SCC warned those in the act of politicizing the office for selfish gains to desist forthwith, appealing on the Interim Administrator of the scheme, Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd) is not to be distracted by the antics of the enemies of the Niger Delta.

The Chairman of SCC, Mr. Nature Dumale, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, urged Ndiomu to remain courageous to achieving the programme’s mandates for ex-agitators and other stakeholders in the oil rich region.

The statement was signed by other members of the committee and leaders of ex-agitators, Fayeofori Ngiangia, Tonye Bobo, Sir. Adokiya Dasimaka Adokiye, BB Foloki, Selepere Kalabiri and Ellington, Ekufebakumo. Victor Clifford Reuben.

Dumale condemned attempts to drag Ndiomu and the Amnesty Office into politics, stating the interim administrator understood perfectly the functions of his office and would not dabble into politics.

He said: “We want to state categorically that the presidential amnesty office is not a political office. It is a security office. In fact, the Ndiomu we know perfectly understands the functions of his office and has been discharging them diligently. The amnesty boss is too busy to engage in politics.”

Dumale, while addressing Ndiomu noted that some persons working for politicians are attempting to politicise the office, adding that such attempt would affect the fortune of the programme.

He said: “People will always fight you when you are doing the right things. Nobody will fight you if you are not doing the right thing. Please sir, keep your head up. Remember the Eagle Award we gave to you. An eagle soars above challenges.

“Understand that you will not always have the support of everyone. Don’t expect everyone to believe in you. But the many of us, who believe in you, should make you to stand strong and be courageous”.

He said the decision of the amnesty boss to establish cooperatives and make loans available to its beneficiaries was an indication of his desire to create many entrepreneurs and address the unemployment in the region.