Senate President, Akpabio

By John Mayaki

Enter the August chamber, where the Senate gathers with hearts laden by concerns. The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, takes the stage, a figure of solemnity and resolve. He addresses the negative tilting of a harmless statement, spoken from the heart, about the plight of ordinary Nigerians amidst the prevailing economic tempest.

“Let The People Breathe,” proclaimed the voice of Senator Akintunde Abiodun during the Plenary, where the air was fraught with motion to halt the impending electricity tariff hike. A phrase that stirred the embers of misunderstanding, thus, the President of the Senate seeks to quell the flames and bring clarity to the fore.



Assurances to the public doth flow like a gentle river, a testament to the Senate’s earnest endeavors. Matters discussed within these hallowed walls bear weight, attended to with gravity by the President of the Senate and his esteemed colleagues.



Intentions, like shadows cast upon a wall, may appear distorted to the eye. Yet, with fervent assurance, the President of the Senate doth proclaim that neither mover nor he sought to dim the light on the hardships, suffering, and economic trials borne by the Nigerian people.



In purpose, the proposal doth stand resolute – to reject the burden of increasing electricity tariffs upon the weary shoulders of the citizens. For the ongoing economic challenges cast a dark cloud, and the Senate seeks to disperse it, to usher in a ray of hope for the beleaguered.



Like a benevolent shepherd tending to his flock, Senator Akpabio chairs the current National Assembly with a focus steadfast on policies that truly serve the people. With a chorus of assurances, he pledges that the Senate shall work tirelessly for all Nigerians.



Empathy, a gem in the diadem of leadership, graces the President of the Senate’s soul. He ne’er considered the economic crisis a jest, but rather a solemn call to action, a challenge that demands earnest resolve.



His unwavering commitment, an unyielding anchor, is devoted to serving the best interests of the Nigerian people. The release of the ministerial list, a beacon of hope, halted their vacation and the screening and swearing-in of the appointed ministers, herald a new dawn – a dawn where challenges shall be faced, and relief shall be sought for the citizens’ sakes.



Thus, the curtain draws close on this tale of leadership and clarity. The Senate’s voice, echoed through Akpabio’s steady hand, seeks to steer the nation through turbulent tides. Commendations befitting, for a leader who carries the weight of the nation on his shoulders, with a heart resolute in service and empathy.