American rapper Jay Z plots to buy Tottenham despite ties with rivals, Arsenal

By Efosa Taiwo

American rapper Jay-Z is reportedly plotting a bid to take over Tottenham Hotspur after owner J oe Lewis was accused of insider trading.

Spurs owner Lewis has been charged with conducting an insider trading scheme by prosecutors in America, and if found guilty would be forced to give up his ownership of the club per Premier League rules.

On the backdrop of this, The Mirror reports that Jay-Z is waiting in the wings to come in.

The American rapper has previously opened up on his interest to invest in a Premier League club.

Speaking back in 2010, he said: “I don’t know a lot about the business of soccer, but in the future if the right opportunity presented itself, then who knows?

This interest was, however, reported at the time to be in Spurs’ great rivals Arsenal, having previously revealed his allegiances lie with the Gunners when it comes to football.