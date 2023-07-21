Amended 2022 supplementary budget, a soothing ‘balm of relief’ for current hardships —CSO

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Equity in Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the 10th National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu for amending the 2022 supplementary budget, describing the move as a “soothing balm of relief” for the nation’s hardships.

The amendment, which includes a N500bn allocation for palliatives aimed at mitigating the impact of fuel subsidy removal, was lauded as a positive step towards addressing the desperate needs of the nation.

This development follows the approval by both the Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the House of Representatives, led by Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Adamu Kabiru Mutazu, the convener of the coalition, spoke during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

“The 10th National Assembly has once again demonstrated a commitment to the interests of Nigerians. Desperate times demand drastic action from all, and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly has already taken vital steps to alleviate the hardship in the nation,” Mutazu said, emphasizing that the unanimous decision strengthens the foundation of progress for the country.

Furthermore, he dismissed reports that N70bn of the budget had been earmarked for lawmakers, calling such claims ‘unpatriotic’ and emphasizing that the funds are not intended for their upkeep.

“The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Equity in Nigeria salutes both chambers of the National Assembly; the Senate, and the House of Representatives, for passing the 2022 supplementary budget.

“Knowing that Nigeria is blessed with having such visionary leaders, taking a unanimous decision that further solidifies the pillar of progress of this country, is a soothing balm of relief to every citizen, as this budget is understood to assuage the heavy financial burden on our dear nation,” Mutazu said.