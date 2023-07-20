AMBYF condemns five days ultimatum issued TETFund Executive Secretary to resign

Echono

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A youth group under the aegis of All Middle Belt Youth Forum, AMBYF, has condemned the five days ultimatum supposedly issued by a group to the Executive Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono to resign his position.

AMBYF insisted that those behind the ultimatum were not only out to embarass the Executive Secretary but were also on a mission to destabilise TETFund by their action.

Recall that a group known as Lawyers United Against Corruption LUAC, had few days ago allegedly written Arc. Echono accusing him of contract fraud and racketeering and other forms of corrupt practices and urged him to resign in five days, failing they would demand for his sack and prosecution.

But reacting in a statement signed by the National Leader of AMBYF, Aluh Odeh and National Secretary Aliyu Wamba, the middle belt group frowned at what it term a deliberate plot to pull down the TETFund Executive Secretary.

The leadership of AMBYF noted that “LUAC should know that TETFund under Arc. Echono does not award contracts, rather it only makes allocations to various institutions of higher learning which in turn awards contracts based on extant laws and regulations; so how can anyone hold Arc. Echono liable for corruption in the awards of contracts he knows nothing about?

“It is a fabrication to frustrate the Executive Secretary out of office when he should be commended for having distinguished himself in carrying out this assignment.”

The middle belt group insisted that the ultimatum was nothing but a plot “to give the dog a bad name to hang it; and not because he is corrupt.”

On the Executive Secretary’s supposed donation of a bus to the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, which was allegedly termed a bribe by the LUAC, the middle belt group pointed out that, “when has it become a crime for a good gesture of TETFund providing vehicle for NANS as claimed by LUAC become a bribe?

“They (LUAC) should have been taken seriously if they said the vehicle donation was to any other group outside the educational sector because TETFund is the right place for NANS to go and asked for support of such magnitude.”

The group called on President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians in generel to ignore LUAC saying if their ultimatum is given attention “it will pave the way for anyone tomorrow to give ultimatum to the President or a Governor to vacate his or her office for mere frivolities.”