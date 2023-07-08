‘Amaraku, no dey hear word’ — Sit-at-home enforcers burn Imo community

Imo ESN Sit-at-home

By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

Gunmen suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home, Friday night, stormed Amaraku market in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State and burnt to ashes a commercial bus and motorcycles.

An eyewitness said the gunmen who shot sporadically into the air, were furious that the traders flouted the one-week sit-at-home declared by Biafra agitators.

It was gathered that the gunmen chased passengers out of a commercial bus and set it ablaze. They also burnt motorcycles.

The source said the gunmen gave a stern warning that whoever dared come to the market on Saturday, July 8, 2023, would meet his Waterloo.

According to the source, the gunmen stated that the people of Amaraku had been flouting the weekly sit-at-home order.

“The gunmen stormed the area and shot sporadically. They chased passengers away from a commercial bus and set it ablaze. They also burnt motorcycles.

“They were shouting: ‘Amaraku, no dey hear word’. They warned that whoever comes to the market tomorrow will face the consequences”, the source stated.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Henry Okoye, in a swift statement, had assured that the police were ‘on top of the situation’ and that adequate security has been put in place.