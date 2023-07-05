Home » Videos » ‘Although many are against it, we are ready,’ says 19-yr-old Okunola who’s wedding 17-yr-old girlfriend
July 5, 2023

‘Although many are against it, we are ready,’ says 19-yr-old Okunola who’s wedding 17-yr-old girlfriend

By Damilola Ogunsakin

While some people are rushing out of marriage, others are rushing in. 

19-year-old Okunola, who is cake artist, announced via TikTok that he had engaged his 17-year-old girlfriend. Okunola, who is also a model, enthusiastically shared their couple’s photoshoot on the platform, tagging themselves as the youngest couple ever.

Although there are many who oppose it, Okunola said, “We are ready.” 

