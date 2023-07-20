Al-Makura to Gov Sule: No rift between us

Al-Makura

…says political jobbers on prowl to create discords in Nasarawa

By David Odama

CONTRARY to insinuations and speculations suggesting a rift between the immediate past Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and Governor Abdullahi Sule, the former lawmaker has denied rumours making the rounds saying political jobbers were on the prowl to create disaffection between him and Governor Abdullahi Sule in the state.

AlMakura who put to rest insinuations gaining grounds in the state when he paid a private visit to his successor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule at the Nasarawa lodge in Abuja, dismissed the activities of those he described as ‘political jobbers’ seeking to create discord for their personal gain.

The immediate past senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly told journalists that the rumours were mere insinuations and tactics employed by desperate politicians to bring down the good work Sule was doing in the state.

“These kind of rumours are oil that fuels politics. If there are no speculations and insinuations, then we are not playing politics. There are people who are angling and strategizing to have a place in the political space, and the only way to do their job is to create confusion, speculations, and bad blood for their participation.”

The former governor assure that governor Sule and himself remain united and share a common vision for the development, unity and progress of Nasarawa State.

“Myself and governor Sule remain united and will remain united and share common vision for the unity, prosperity, development and progress of our dear Nasarawa State”, the former lawmaker declared.

“Whatever you hear is rumour and remains a rumour, those are the fuel that energizes politics. As far as I am concerned, we are working together as one united family that we wish Nasarawa State to be.”

While asserting his confidence in Governor Sule’s leadership, Al-Makura said that Nasarawa state was on the right track and predicted that over the next four years, the state would witness unprecedented growth and development under Governor Sule’s administration.

He however appealed to the residents to support the incumbent governor on his quest to industrialize and give a complete transformation the state is yearning for.