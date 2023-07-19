Alleged waywardness: UK-based man sues for divorce

Aderemi Adedeji, a UK-based businessman has told a Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his union with his estranged wife, Bolatito, over alleged waywardness.

In his testimony before the court, Adedeji said that his wife became cruel even to his aged mother and she refused to take care of her in his absence.

Adedeji said: “Soon after Bolatito moved in with me, her lifestyle changed completely as she went wild.

“She began to keep friends who influenced her negatively.

“In fact, Bolatito started attending all sorts of parties and I became disappointed with her lifestyle.

“After I made her understand my unhappiness about her attitude, I counseled her, but she refused to turn a new leaf.

The petitioner added: “After about a year into our marriage, I had an assignment in London and I sent her money regularly.

“I also sent my old mother who is now 90 years old money through Bolatito, but she never gave the aged woman anything.

“Besides, Bolatito is always aggressive to me if I dare express my displeasure toward her ineptitudes.

“I don’t want her in my life any more”.

However, Bolatito was not in the court when she was called to respond to the allegations leveled against her.

The court’s President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo subsequently adjourned the suit until Aug. 10 for defense.

Akintayo directed the bailiff to ensure service of hearing notice on the respondent.