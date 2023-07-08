Alleged Threat: Igbo lawyers write IGP, demand immediate arrest of Asari Dokubo

Dokubo-Asari

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The Igbo Lawyers Association, ILA, an umbrella of lawyers of Igbo origin, has called on the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun to arrest and investigate former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, over his reported threat to wipe out the Igbo tribe.

The group which met in Aba, Abia state, said it took time to wait to see what will be the reaction of the authorities on such a serious inciting and ethnic move by Dokubo, but having seen that nobody is taking appropriate action, it will use every available legal means to ensure that such issues are not swept under the carpet.

In a letter addressed to the IGP dated 6th July 2023, and titled “Threats/Hate Speech Against Ndi-Igbo by Asari Dokubo: A Call For His Arrest and Possible Prosecution”, ILA said Dokubo cannot be allowed to be moving freely after committing what it termed a heinous crime against the Igbos.

“We have watched with dismay and disbelief the video of Asari Dokubo which was circulated online on 23 June 2023, wherein he threatened to wipe out the Igbo Race, which said threats, as contained in the video, are against the spirit of the anti-terrorism act and the cybercrime act of 2015.

“In the said video, Asari Dokubo was seen committing this heinous crime against one of the major tribes/races in Nigeria. Regrettably, the said suspect is still walking freely without any sign of arrest or prosecution.

“Therefore, we the Igbo Lawyers Association passionately call on your highly respected office, to quickly intervene, and arrest Asari Dokubo for possible investigation and prosecution. Accept our esteemed regards.”

In the communique signed by Chief Ukpai Ukairo, Deputy Leader and Barr. Victor Chinonye Onweremadu, Coordinator, they resolved as follows: “That the Inspector General Of Police should order the arrest of Asari Dokubo, with immediate effect for possible investigation and prosecution of the threats to wipe out the Igbo tribe, which is one of the major tribes in Nigeria.

“We noted with dismay and disbelief that despite the notoriety of the said video of threats to wipe out the Igbo Race, Asari Dokubo is still walking freely in Nigeria without any form of arrest from the police.

“And in the event the Inspector General Of Police fails to heed the call to arrest Asari Dokubo, Igbo lawyers will commence a suit of mandamus to compel the Inspector General Of Police to do his work.”

The Lawyers also urged the federal government to respect the court judgment and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to bring lasting peace in the South East of Nigeria.