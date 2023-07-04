Alleged N1bn fraud: Court remands ex-Kano State works commissioner

A Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Idris Wada-Saleh, be remanded in Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission(PCACC) Custody over alleged N1billion fraud.

The defendant, a former Commissioner to Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, is charged with giving false information and cheating.



Chief Magistrate Tijjani Sale-Minjibir, ordered the remand of the defendant in PCACC custody for 12 days, pending ruling in his bail application.



The magistrate adjourned until July 14.



Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Salisu Tahir, Assistant Director PCACC, told the court that the defendant was arrested on July 3, at about 2:30 p.m.



He alleged that the defendant released N1 billion to Arafat construction company, No stone construction company and Multi resources to rehabilitate 30 roads in the metropolis that were not carried out.

Tahir filed an exparte pursuant to the provisions of Section 295(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law(ACJL)2019 urging the court to remand the defendant at PCACC custody for 14 days to enable them complete investigation.



“The defendant has a case to answer in the N1 billion belonging to the Kano State government.

“The exparte application is supported by seven paragraph deposed by one Insp Sa’id Ilu, attached with six voucher exhibits”.



He urged the court to grant the application to enable the agency file a proper charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.



The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor,the offence contravened the provisions of Section 26 of PCACC 2010 as amended and Section 322 of the Penal Code.

The defense counsel, Mr Mustapha Idris, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail pursuant to section 35(6) and 36(5) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“The defendant is presumed innocent and the offence is bailable pursuant to Section 168 and 172 of ACJL Kano State 2019 and order 5 rule 1 and 3 of ACJL rules 2023”.