Alleged N1b fraud: Court orders release of Ganduje’s Commissioner remanded in custody

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has ordered the release of former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Idris Wada Saleh was earlier remanded in the custody of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC.

The court presided over by Justice S. A. Amobeda gave the order following an exparte application filed through his counsel, Abdulrafar Murtala Esq.

Recall that Engr. Saleh, former Commissioner under the immediate past governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led government was arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court and remanded following his arrest by the commission (PCACC) alongside four others over alleged fraud of the sum of N1 billion for the repairs of 30 roads within the state.

A Federal High Court order sighted by Vanguard, reads, “that the 1st and 3rd respondents (Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission PCACC, and Muhiyi Magaji Rimingado respectively) are directed to forthwith release the applicant pursuant to the interim order made by this Honourable court in suit no. FHC/KN/CS/195/2023 pending the hearing and determination of the Originating motion.

“That the respondents, their agents, servants, privies and/or anyone acting on their behalf from further arresting, detaining or intimidating the applicant pending the hearing and determination of the Originating motion.

“That the 2nd respondent (Chief Magistrate Tijjani Saleh Minjibir), is directed to stay any further proceedings in respect of this case pending the hearing and determination of the Originating motion,” the court order reads.

Justice Amobeda however adjourned the matter till 19th July, 2023 for hearing, adding that the matter will be given an accelerated hearing.

Joined in the suit as respondents include, Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission PCACC, Chief Magistrate Tijjani Saleh Minjibir, Muhiyi Magaji Rimingado, Kano State government, Attorney General Kano State, AIG Zone One, the Commissioner of Police Nigeria, Department of State Security and the Civil Defence Corps.