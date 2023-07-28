Alleged Kidnappers in Police Uniforms: FCT CP dismisses rumours

…Urges Residents to Cooperate Against Crimes

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba has dismissed as falsehood, rumours making the rounds alleging that kidnappers who adorned the Police uniform to perpetrate their illicit acts have kidnapped 17 persons from the Apo area of Abuja.

The CP said the rumour is clearly a figment of the authors’ imagination as no incident of such happened within the FCT.

“Contrary to the falsehood making the rounds on media platforms alleging that kidnappers who adorned the Police uniform to perpetrate their illicit acts have kidnapped seventeen (17) persons from the Apo area in Abuja is clearly a figment of the authors’ imagination as no incident of such happened within the FCT” he said.

The FCT CP enjoined non-state actors who have been engaging the Police emergency lines in their mischievous posts, aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such.

He said the emergency lines should only be used for its intended purpose as deliberate steps will be taken to arrest and prosecute the purveyors of these illegal acts.

He urged residents of the FCT to cooperate with the police for improved service delivery.

CP Garba equally tasks FCT residents to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.